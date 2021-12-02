Insider Selling: Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Insider Sells 1,127 Shares of Stock

Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) insider Bora Chung sold 1,127 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.36, for a total transaction of $333,997.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Bora Chung also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 16th, Bora Chung sold 8,854 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.64, for a total transaction of $2,945,194.56.

On Monday, October 18th, Bora Chung sold 8,855 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.79, for a total transaction of $2,636,930.45.

On Thursday, September 16th, Bora Chung sold 34,247 shares of Bill.com stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.30, for a total transaction of $10,078,892.10.

Shares of BILL stock opened at $252.02 on Thursday. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $109.64 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $295.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -140.01 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 52.34% and a negative return on equity of 5.22%. The business had revenue of $116.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.59 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Bill.com’s revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Bill.com by 18.5% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 218 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 15.5% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 1.1% during the third quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 3,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 33.1% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% during the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BILL shares. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $350.00 price objective on the stock. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $309.00 price objective on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $287.00.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

