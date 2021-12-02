Insider Selling: Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Sells 5,555 Shares of Stock

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.87, for a total value of $1,071,392.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Michelle Zatlyn also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 5,555 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.92, for a total value of $1,088,335.60.

On Thursday, October 14th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.89, for a total value of $5,462,453.70.

On Tuesday, October 12th, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.07, for a total value of $4,935,173.10.

On Thursday, September 23rd, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.69, for a total value of $4,489,217.70.

On Tuesday, September 21st, Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of Cloudflare stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.83, for a total value of $4,327,233.90.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $164.21 on Thursday. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.96 and a 12-month high of $221.64. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.30. The company has a market capitalization of $52.83 billion, a PE ratio of -234.58 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 5.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.05). Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 36.83% and a negative return on equity of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $172.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 51.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cloudflare, Inc. will post -0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in NET. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Cloudflare by 650.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cloudflare during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in Cloudflare by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its stake in Cloudflare by 434.9% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 274 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Piper Sandler lowered Cloudflare from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $141.00 in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Mizuho raised their price target on Cloudflare from $140.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised their price target on Cloudflare from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Cowen raised their price objective on Cloudflare from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.71.

About Cloudflare

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

