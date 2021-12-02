Insider Selling: Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO Sells $452,880.00 in Stock

Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) CFO John D. Hart sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.32, for a total value of $452,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of CLR stock opened at $42.68 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.48. Continental Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.95 and a 1-year high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 18.89, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 3.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.32.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 35.40%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Truist increased their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. MKM Partners upgraded Continental Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America lowered Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Continental Resources from $36.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.83.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CLR. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Continental Resources during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Continental Resources in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the second quarter worth $38,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 90.0% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Continental Resources by 3,716.9% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 13.13% of the company’s stock.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

