Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $232,400.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of CRCT stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70.
Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.
About Cricut
Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.
Further Reading: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Cricut Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cricut and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.