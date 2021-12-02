Insider Selling: Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Sells $232,400.00 in Stock

Cricut, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRCT) EVP Donald B. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.24, for a total value of $232,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of CRCT stock opened at $23.82 on Thursday. Cricut, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.88 and a 1-year high of $47.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $27.70.

Cricut (NASDAQ:CRCT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.02). Cricut had a net margin of 14.74% and a return on equity of 37.36%. The company had revenue of $260.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Cricut, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRCT. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,854,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $1,588,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cricut in the first quarter valued at about $9,517,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Cricut in the first quarter worth about $417,000. Institutional investors own 12.48% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on CRCT shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Cricut from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Cricut from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Barclays downgraded Cricut from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Cricut from $29.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.57.

About Cricut

Cricut, Inc designs and markets a creativity platform that enables users to turn ideas into professional-looking handmade goods in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Connected Machines, Subscriptions, and Accessories and Materials. The company provides connected machines, design apps, and accessories and materials for users to create personalized birthday cards, mugs, T-shirts, and large-scale interior decorations under the Cricut brand.

