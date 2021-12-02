Insider Selling: DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Insider Sells 9,444 Shares of Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) insider Keith Yandell sold 9,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.93, for a total value of $1,718,146.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Keith Yandell also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 22nd, Keith Yandell sold 12,241 shares of DoorDash stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.81, for a total value of $2,458,115.21.

DASH stock opened at $161.62 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.44 billion and a PE ratio of -44.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $206.21 and its 200-day moving average is $186.99. DoorDash, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.13 and a 1 year high of $257.25.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.03). As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.18 EPS for the current year.

DASH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays increased their target price on DoorDash from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Gordon Haskett raised DoorDash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $230.00 to $217.00 in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on DoorDash from $160.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on DoorDash from $158.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded DoorDash from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $227.05.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DoorDash in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 40.5% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DoorDash

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

