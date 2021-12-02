Insider Selling: Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNDI) Director Henry Yu sold 4,000 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $16,120.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Henry Yu also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Henry Yu sold 4,010 shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.80, for a total value of $15,238.00.

Shares of Kandi Technologies Group stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $3.67. The company had a trading volume of 1,354,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,309,524. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $284.00 million, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 1.98. Kandi Technologies Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.53 and a fifty-two week high of $10.98.

Kandi Technologies Group (NASDAQ:KNDI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.80 million. Kandi Technologies Group had a negative return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 16.04%.

A number of research firms recently commented on KNDI. TheStreet raised Kandi Technologies Group from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Noble Financial began coverage on Kandi Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 101.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 846,918 shares in the last quarter. MANA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the second quarter worth approximately $73,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kandi Technologies Group in the first quarter worth approximately $73,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Kandi Technologies Group by 16.8% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.43% of the company’s stock.

Kandi Technologies Group Company Profile

Kandi Technologies Group, Inc engages in the development, production, and distribution of the electric vehicle (EV) products. It also offers EV parts and off-road vehicle products. The company was founded on March 31, 2004 and is headquartered in Jinhua, China.

