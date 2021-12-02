Insider Selling: Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Insider Sells 7,728 Shares of Stock

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) insider Stephen K. Brannan sold 7,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $985,860.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of KRTX stock traded up $3.59 during trading on Thursday, reaching $126.64. 169,229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,779. The company has a market capitalization of $3.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.95 and a beta of 1.75. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.98 and its 200 day moving average is $121.12. Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.04 and a 1 year high of $161.98.

Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.25). Equities research analysts forecast that Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. will post -5.59 EPS for the current year.

KRTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $150.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $154.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Karuna Therapeutics from $148.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Karuna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Karuna Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.33.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 24.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 85,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,506,000 after buying an additional 16,881 shares in the last quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 193,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,044,000 after acquiring an additional 14,540 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 46,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 4,730 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 41.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 4,181 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Karuna Therapeutics by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 15,553 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Karuna Therapeutics Company Profile

Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

