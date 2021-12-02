Insider Selling: Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Insider Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) insider Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.38, for a total transaction of $1,851,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Juan Andres also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.62, for a total transaction of $1,598,100.00.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.01, for a total transaction of $1,365,050.00.

On Monday, November 22nd, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $268.18, for a total transaction of $4,022,700.00.

On Friday, November 19th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $1,328,550.00.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total transaction of $1,172,850.00.

On Monday, November 15th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.01, for a total transaction of $1,155,050.00.

On Wednesday, November 10th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00.

On Friday, November 5th, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total transaction of $1,200,000.00.

On Monday, November 8th, Juan Andres sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.13, for a total transaction of $3,496,950.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Juan Andres sold 5,000 shares of Moderna stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $1,675,000.00.

Shares of MRNA stock opened at $310.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $315.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $308.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.35. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $102.66 and a one year high of $497.49. The firm has a market cap of $125.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.32.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $7.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $9.49 by ($1.79). The business had revenue of $4.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.61% and a net margin of 59.69%. Moderna’s quarterly revenue was up 3065.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.59) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post 26.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Moderna by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 2,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.10% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Moderna from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Moderna from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Moderna from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Moderna from $375.00 to $325.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Moderna to $348.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.93.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

