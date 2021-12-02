Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) Short Interest Down 28.6% in November

Intact Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:IFCZF) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,600 shares, a drop of 28.6% from the October 31st total of 180,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 116.9 days.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on IFCZF. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Intact Financial from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$215.00 to C$218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$209.00 to C$215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on Intact Financial from C$190.00 to C$196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.20.

IFCZF traded up $0.93 on Thursday, reaching $124.90. 304 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,513. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.15. Intact Financial has a fifty-two week low of $109.88 and a fifty-two week high of $142.23.

Intact Financial Corp. engages in providing property and casualty insurance in Canada and specialty insurance in North America. It operates through the following segments: Canada Insurance, U.S. Insurance and Corporate and Other. The Canada Insurance segment comprises of underwriting of automobile, home, and business insurance contracts to individual and business.

