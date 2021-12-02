Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.090-$-0.070 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.080. The company issued revenue guidance of $58 million-$59 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $56.88 million.Intapp also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $-0.330-$-0.290 EPS.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intapp from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Intapp from $43.00 to $36.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $41.90.

Get Intapp alerts:

Shares of INTA traded up $0.42 on Thursday, reaching $26.46. 144,211 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,865. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.31. Intapp has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $40.91.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.31. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Intapp will post -1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $36,000. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $140,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $142,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Intapp by 1,573.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 7,869 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Intapp during the third quarter worth $659,000.

Intapp Company Profile

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of a professional services firm's client and engagement lifecycle.

See Also: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Intapp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intapp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.