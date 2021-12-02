Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Pflug Koory LLC

Pflug Koory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,676 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in INTC. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 189.2% during the 2nd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,070 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.03% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on INTC. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Intel from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $85.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.52.

Intel stock traded up $0.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $48.92. The company had a trading volume of 589,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,417,887. The stock has a market cap of $198.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.44, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.52. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $45.24 and a 1 year high of $68.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $51.54 and a 200 day moving average of $53.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The chip maker reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.60. Intel had a return on equity of 28.74% and a net margin of 26.89%. The firm had revenue of $19.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.22 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Intel Co. will post 5.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, November 7th were issued a $0.3475 dividend. This represents a $1.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.99%.

In related news, Director Frank D. Yeary acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $49.66 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dion J. Weisler purchased 10,351 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $48.11 per share, for a total transaction of $497,986.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

