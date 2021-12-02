Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) Insider Thomas Aj Frank Sells 16,842 Shares

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR) insider Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.15, for a total transaction of $1,265,676.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Aj Frank also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 26th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 8,735 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $651,980.40.

On Wednesday, November 24th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.48, for a total transaction of $1,304,918.16.

On Monday, November 22nd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.24, for a total transaction of $1,242,025.84.

On Friday, November 19th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.74, for a total transaction of $1,258,771.08.

On Wednesday, November 17th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.86, for a total transaction of $1,243,950.12.

On Monday, November 15th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,291 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.34, for a total transaction of $1,211,072.94.

On Friday, November 12th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.89, for a total transaction of $1,227,613.38.

On Monday, November 8th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $1,239,739.62.

On Friday, November 5th, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,369 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.62, for a total transaction of $1,221,454.78.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Thomas Aj Frank sold 16,842 shares of Interactive Brokers Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.64, for a total transaction of $1,273,928.88.

Shares of IBKR opened at $75.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.06 and a beta of 0.69. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.92 and a 12-month high of $80.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.78.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $464.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.15 million. Interactive Brokers Group had a net margin of 10.95% and a return on equity of 3.13%. Interactive Brokers Group’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 11.76%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Interactive Brokers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 182.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,075,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,710,000 after acquiring an additional 695,169 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 101.7% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,347,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,598,000 after acquiring an additional 679,700 shares in the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 63.6% in the 3rd quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 1,627,635 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $101,467,000 after acquiring an additional 632,642 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,145,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,821,000 after acquiring an additional 627,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. grew its position in Interactive Brokers Group by 147.7% in the 3rd quarter. Montrusco Bolton Investments Inc. now owns 925,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,715,000 after acquiring an additional 552,009 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.08% of the company’s stock.

About Interactive Brokers Group

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an investment holding company, which engages in broker or dealer and proprietary trading businesses. It operates through the following segments: Electronic Brokerage and Corporate. The Electronic Brokerage segment is a direct market access broker, which serve the customers of both traditional brokers and prime brokers.

