Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. cut its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 63.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,177 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 27,847 shares during the quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,857,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,385,359 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,912,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,710,310 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,867,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,951,748,000 after buying an additional 146,602 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,058,166 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,100,000 after buying an additional 286,196 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 6,314,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $749,556,000 after buying an additional 300,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,214,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $737,633,000 after buying an additional 520,355 shares in the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CFO Warren Gardiner sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total value of $175,604.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.08, for a total transaction of $270,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 129,375 shares of company stock valued at $15,425,653. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ICE shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, September 17th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $131.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $140.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $142.55.

ICE traded up $2.53 on Thursday, reaching $131.55. 37,656 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,332,087. The company’s 50 day moving average is $129.73 and its 200-day moving average is $121.40. The company has a market cap of $74.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.85 and a beta of 0.80. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a twelve month low of $105.65 and a twelve month high of $139.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 33.69% and a return on equity of 13.57%. The company’s revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.40%.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the management of online marketplace. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges; Fixed Income and Data Services; and Mortgage Technology. The company was founded by Jeffrey C. Sprecher in May 2000 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Read More: What defines an oversold asset?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.