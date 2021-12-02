InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $101.39 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) will report sales of $101.39 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for InterDigital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $101.18 million to $101.60 million. InterDigital posted sales of $90.79 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that InterDigital will report full-year sales of $414.99 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $414.78 million to $415.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $410.64 million, with estimates ranging from $410.48 million to $410.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for InterDigital.

InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $143.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.27 million. InterDigital had a net margin of 7.93% and a return on equity of 5.71%. InterDigital’s revenue for the quarter was up 64.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on IDCC. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $87.00 price objective on shares of InterDigital in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of InterDigital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th.

InterDigital stock traded up $1.94 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $69.08. 4,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,748. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $69.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.22. InterDigital has a twelve month low of $59.65 and a twelve month high of $85.75. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 1.06.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 13th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 12th. InterDigital’s payout ratio is 137.26%.

In other news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.75, for a total transaction of $141,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in InterDigital by 190.5% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 95,880 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,002,000 after buying an additional 62,880 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in InterDigital by 118.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,355 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,924,000 after buying an additional 14,314 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in InterDigital by 129.6% in the second quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 23,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,725,000 after buying an additional 13,330 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in InterDigital by 6.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 29,614 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $2,163,000 after buying an additional 1,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in InterDigital in the second quarter worth approximately $1,285,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InterDigital

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

