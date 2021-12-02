International Consolidated Airlines Group (OTCMKTS:BABWF) Trading Up 3.5%

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group, S.A. (OTCMKTS:BABWF) were up 3.5% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $1.82 and last traded at $1.79. Approximately 2,203 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 22,165 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.73.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.41.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BABWF)

International Consolidated Airlines Group SA is a holding company, which engages in the provision of passenger and freight air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and Other Group companies. The company was founded on January 21, 2011 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

