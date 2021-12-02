Intersect Capital LLC Buys 115 Shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Intersect Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,768 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC’s holdings in Dover were worth $275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DOV. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Dover by 721.7% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,137,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,314,000 after purchasing an additional 999,100 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,173,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dover by 2,534.0% during the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 262,055 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,465,000 after purchasing an additional 252,106 shares during the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 5,073.0% during the 2nd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 254,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,281,000 after purchasing an additional 249,135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMF Pensionsforsakring AB purchased a new stake in Dover during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,553,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Dover news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 1,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.82, for a total transaction of $280,998.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Dover stock opened at $162.83 on Thursday. Dover Co. has a one year low of $115.88 and a one year high of $178.32. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $167.28 and its 200 day moving average is $162.66. The stock has a market cap of $23.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 29.67% and a net margin of 12.25%. Dover’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. Analysts predict that Dover Co. will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.23%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.82%.

DOV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Dover from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Dover from $173.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Vertical Research began coverage on Dover in a research note on Friday, October 8th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $152.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Dover from $163.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Dover has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $172.83.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

