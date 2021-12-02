Intersect Capital LLC Makes New $226,000 Investment in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Intersect Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $216,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 7.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,674,812 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $79,721,000 after purchasing an additional 117,205 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 3,525,197 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $167,799,000 after purchasing an additional 213,927 shares in the last quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American International Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,298,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of American International Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 157,286 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $8,633,000 after purchasing an additional 15,412 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AIG has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American International Group from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. TheStreet upgraded American International Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Wolfe Research began coverage on American International Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on American International Group from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on American International Group in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $64.00 price objective on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.07.

Shares of American International Group stock opened at $51.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $42.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.30. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.77 and a 1-year high of $62.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.09. American International Group had a return on equity of 6.01% and a net margin of 11.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American International Group, Inc. will post 4.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 15th. American International Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.09%.

American International Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, August 5th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 14.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.17, for a total value of $407,190.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

American International Group, Inc engages in the provision of a range of property casualty insurance, life insurance, retirement products, and other financial services to commercial and individual customers. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Life and Retirement and Other Operations.

