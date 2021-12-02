Intersect Capital LLC Takes Position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Intersect Capital LLC acquired a new position in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,862 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $207,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 58.8% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 486 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton increased its holdings in Omnicom Group by 170.0% in the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 540 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in Omnicom Group during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 185.2% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 1,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.89, for a total transaction of $125,173.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.88.

NYSE:OMC opened at $66.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.98. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 52-week low of $59.05 and a 52-week high of $86.38. The company has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 10.37, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.21 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

