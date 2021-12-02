Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJS)’s share price rose 0.6% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $25.02 and last traded at $25.02. Approximately 776 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 3,711 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.45.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.