Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Shares Acquired by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA

Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) by 3.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,479 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,299 shares during the period. Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc. VA’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $4,307,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,203,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $917,089,000 after buying an additional 1,337,784 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,681,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,011,000 after acquiring an additional 334,466 shares in the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,305,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,490,000 after acquiring an additional 182,876 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.8% in the second quarter. Private Ocean LLC now owns 1,507,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,646,000 after purchasing an additional 41,770 shares during the period. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 1,452,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,110,000 after purchasing an additional 84,412 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PCY opened at $26.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.23. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a fifty-two week low of $25.55 and a fifty-two week high of $28.86.

