Invesco Ltd. Buys 26,762 Shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT)

Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 729,846 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in Cogent Biosciences were worth $5,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 142.5% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,483,095 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,028,000 after purchasing an additional 871,595 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $416,000. Commodore Capital LP raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,367,582 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 98,387 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences by 33.7% during the 2nd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 273,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 68,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $762,000. Institutional investors own 96.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COGT opened at $7.51 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $8.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.22. Cogent Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $5.83 and a one year high of $13.90. The firm has a market cap of $299.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.03 and a beta of 2.88.

Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The technology company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.41) by ($0.07). As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -1.72 EPS for the current year.

COGT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on Cogent Biosciences from $25.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cogent Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Cogent Biosciences in a report on Sunday, November 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $24.33.

Cogent Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. It focuses on CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor that is designed to potently inhibit the KIT D816V mutation as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17.

