Invesco Ltd. Decreases Stock Holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its position in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 370,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 999,458 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd.’s holdings in NextGen Healthcare were worth $6,152,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 2,393.3% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,513 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 82.9% during the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 3,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,683 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NextGen Healthcare by 214.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,833 shares during the period. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of NextGen Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. 89.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $16.06 on Thursday. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.64 and a 12 month high of $23.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -267.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $15.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.98.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The firm had revenue of $149.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.47 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold purchased 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total transaction of $148,860.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

