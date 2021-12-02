Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 86,462 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,262 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.07% of Fastly worth $5,153,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FSLY. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastly during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Fastly by 273.0% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Fastly by 1,808.0% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Fastly during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in Fastly by 203.7% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Ronald W. Kisling sold 5,088 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.59, for a total value of $226,873.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett Shirk sold 3,060 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.39, for a total value of $132,773.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 71,407 shares of company stock valued at $3,470,813. Insiders own 10.32% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on FSLY shares. DA Davidson downgraded Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair cut Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Fastly in a report on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their target price on Fastly from $55.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.75.

NYSE:FSLY opened at $36.08 on Thursday. Fastly, Inc. has a one year low of $33.87 and a one year high of $122.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 6.71 and a current ratio of 6.71. The stock has a market cap of $4.24 billion, a PE ratio of -19.72 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $45.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.38.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.45) by $0.34. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 17.85% and a negative net margin of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fastly Company Profile

Fastly, Inc provides real-time content delivery network services. It offers edge cloud platform, edge software development kit (SDK), content delivery and image optimization, video and streaming, cloud security, load balancing, and managed CDN. The company was founded by Artur Bergman, Tyler McMullen, Simon Wistow, and Gil Penchina in March 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

