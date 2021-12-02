Invesco Ltd. Increases Stock Position in Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI)

Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Viad Corp (NYSE:VVI) by 56.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,137 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,918 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.54% of Viad worth $5,491,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,756,020 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $87,538,000 after purchasing an additional 231,990 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Viad by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,293,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,481,000 after purchasing an additional 59,758 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Viad by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 659,592 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $32,881,000 after purchasing an additional 29,135 shares during the period. Blue Grotto Capital LLC boosted its position in Viad by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Grotto Capital LLC now owns 522,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,056,000 after purchasing an additional 113,377 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Viad by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 338,741 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $16,886,000 after purchasing an additional 5,353 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of VVI stock opened at $42.07 on Thursday. Viad Corp has a 12 month low of $30.52 and a 12 month high of $52.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $863.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.46 and a beta of 1.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $46.37.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($1.17). Viad had a negative return on equity of 77.14% and a negative net margin of 34.29%. The firm had revenue of $233.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.81) EPS. Research analysts predict that Viad Corp will post -4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Viad from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Viad from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th.

Viad Corp. engages in the provision of marketing services and travel and recreation services. It operates through the following segments: GES U.S., GES International, (collectively, GES) and Pursuit. The GES business group offers live event service to visible and influential events and global brands.

