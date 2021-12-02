Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Declares $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, December 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 14th will be given a dividend of 0.05 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 13th.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has decreased its dividend payment by 5.9% over the last three years.

Get Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust alerts:

VPV traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $13.55. The company had a trading volume of 20,673 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,590. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.34. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $12.39 and a 1-year high of $13.80.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 175,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,346,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 8.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 35,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

Further Reading: What causes a yield curve to invert?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.