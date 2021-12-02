Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) Shares Acquired by BLB&B Advisors LLC

BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:VPV) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 87,971 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,620 shares during the quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust were worth $1,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $192,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust by 24.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 61,059 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after buying an additional 12,095 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $148,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $670,000. 12.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VPV opened at $13.58 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $13.34. Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust has a 1 year low of $12.39 and a 1 year high of $13.80.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th were paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.42%.

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust Company Profile

Invesco Pennsylvania Value Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Canada Ltd., Invesco Hong Kong Limited, and INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

