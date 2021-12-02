Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF (NASDAQ:PSCE) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 111,000 shares, a growth of 51.4% from the October 31st total of 73,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 330,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

PSCE traded up $0.16 on Thursday, reaching $6.87. 31,111 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,008. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.40. Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF has a 52-week low of $3.91 and a 52-week high of $8.74.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 21st were given a $0.011 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.64%. This is an increase from Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.00. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wealthsource Partners LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $362,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 209.5% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 33,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 22,784 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $634,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF by 123.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 191,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 105,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $99,000.

About Invesco S&P SmallCap Energy ETF

PowerShares S&P SmallCap Energy Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of an index called the S&P SmallCap 600 Capped Energy Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of common stocks of the United States energy companies that are principally engaged in the business of producing, distributing or servicing energy-related products, including oil and gas exploration and production, refining, oil services, pipeline, and solar, wind and other non-oil-based energy.

