Investors Purchase High Volume of CTI BioPharma Call Options (NASDAQ:CTIC)

CTI BioPharma Corp. (NASDAQ:CTIC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors bought 3,221 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of 265% compared to the typical volume of 882 call options.

Several research analysts have commented on CTIC shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research report on Wednesday. Brookline Capital Management reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, November 15th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of CTI BioPharma in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on shares of CTI BioPharma from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CTI BioPharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.30.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $398,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $51,000. Verition Fund Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 16.1% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 1,136,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,351,000 after purchasing an additional 157,370 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of CTI BioPharma by 24.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after purchasing an additional 70,883 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CTI BioPharma during the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTIC opened at $1.64 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $158.57 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.72. CTI BioPharma has a 12 month low of $1.61 and a 12 month high of $4.13.

CTI BioPharma Corp. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development, acquisition and commercialization of novel targeted therapies for blood-related cancers. It focuses on evaluating pacritinib, its sole product candidate currently in active development, for the treatment of adult patients with myelofibrosis.

