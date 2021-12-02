Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF) Shares Up 0%

Ion Beam Applications SA (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)’s share price shot up 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.86 and last traded at $15.86. 900 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 118% from the average session volume of 413 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.86.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.06.

About Ion Beam Applications (OTCMKTS:IOBCF)

Ion Beam Applications SA engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of cancer treatment and diagnosis equipment. It operates through the Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators; and Dosimetry segments. The Proton Therapy and Other Accelerators segment include development, fabrication, and services associated with medical and industrial particle accelerators and proton therapy systems.

