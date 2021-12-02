ION (ION) Trading Down 1.5% Over Last Week

ION (CURRENCY:ION) traded down 22.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 2nd. ION has a market capitalization of $343,360.00 and $25.00 worth of ION was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ION coin can currently be bought for $0.0249 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, ION has traded 1.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ION alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $111.62 or 0.00197014 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003369 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $353.72 or 0.00624311 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000608 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00014508 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.36 or 0.00067709 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000523 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00009160 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000234 BTC.

ION Profile

ION uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 16th, 2015. ION’s total supply is 19,675,688 coins and its circulating supply is 13,775,688 coins. ION’s official website is ionomy.com . The official message board for ION is medium.com/@ionomy . The Reddit community for ION is https://reddit.com/r/ionomy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ION’s official Twitter account is @ionomics and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ION is a blockchain-based decentralized cryptocurrency that rewards network participation via static proof of stake. ION rewards “connectivity age” instead of “coin age,” thus eliminating abuse from exchanges and users that do not actively contribute to the network. By having a static reward system, the rewards for participation are proportional to the work every active node contributes. This discourages centralization and promotes network health. In addition to static rewards, ION implements a masternode network to incentivize large holders, and perform advanced functions such as near-instant and private transactions. Ionomy focuses on mobile gaming applications. ION provides a platform that facilitates the development and monetization of new mobile games and rewards gamers financially. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

ION Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ION directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ION should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ION using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ION Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ION and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.