IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Shares Up 5%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) shot up 5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.72. 1,016 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 69,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Several research firms have recently commented on IRMD. Roth Capital increased their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.93. The firm has a market cap of $553.05 million, a P/E ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other IRadimed news, CEO Roger E. Susi sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.31, for a total transaction of $403,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director James B. Hawkins sold 6,038 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.20, for a total value of $248,765.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,951 shares of company stock worth $3,085,668 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 48.10% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRMD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IRadimed by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 489,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,408,000 after purchasing an additional 187,953 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $2,164,000. Bares Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $2,075,000. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in IRadimed in the third quarter valued at about $1,597,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in IRadimed by 123.7% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 58,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,733,000 after buying an additional 32,585 shares in the last quarter. 39.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD)

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

