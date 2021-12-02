IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) Trading Up 5%

IRadimed Co. (NASDAQ:IRMD) shares were up 5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $46.90 and last traded at $46.72. Approximately 1,016 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 69,460 shares. The stock had previously closed at $44.51.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on IRMD shares. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on IRadimed from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IRadimed from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.93. The stock has a market cap of $553.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.35 and a beta of 0.90.

IRadimed (NASDAQ:IRMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. IRadimed had a return on equity of 9.44% and a net margin of 15.77%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that IRadimed Co. will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Anthony Vuoto sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.23, for a total value of $137,378.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Christopher K. Scott sold 26,715 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.98, for a total value of $1,094,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 72,951 shares of company stock valued at $3,085,668. 48.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IRMD. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IRadimed during the 3rd quarter worth $28,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in IRadimed by 162.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,095 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $51,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $170,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in IRadimed during the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.18% of the company’s stock.

IRadimed Company Profile

IRadimed Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) compatible medical devices. It also provides non-magnetic Intravenous (IV) infusion pump system that is specifically designed for use during MRI procedures. The company was founded by Roger Susi in July 1992 and is headquartered in Winter Springs, FL.

