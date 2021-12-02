iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $116.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IRBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of iRobot to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet cut shares of iRobot from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $91.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd.

IRBT opened at $73.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a PEG ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.84 and a 200 day moving average of $87.50. iRobot has a fifty-two week low of $72.97 and a fifty-two week high of $197.40.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $440.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.04 million. iRobot had a net margin of 4.55% and a return on equity of 8.84%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that iRobot will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 11,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.55, for a total transaction of $1,000,009.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Keith Hartsfield sold 4,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.60, for a total value of $337,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in iRobot by 13.8% in the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in iRobot by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,394 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $131,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iRobot by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its position in iRobot by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 4,321 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $339,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in iRobot by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 6,516 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 87.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iRobot Company Profile

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums, robot maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

