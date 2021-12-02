iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (SLQD) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.13 on December 7th

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.128 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a boost from iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $51.04 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.46. iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $51.00 and a twelve month high of $52.22.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SLQD) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 26,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,370,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.05% of iShares 0-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

