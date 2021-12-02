iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 2,101,717 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 86% from the previous session’s volume of 15,160,811 shares.The stock last traded at $151.60 and had previously closed at $149.32.
The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $145.93.
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were paid a $0.188 dividend. This represents a $2.26 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This is an increase from iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.18.
iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile (NASDAQ:TLT)
iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.
