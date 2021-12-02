iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 9,640.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 169,378 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 167,639 shares during the quarter. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $24,445,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 97.8% during the 2nd quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 46.3% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 26.3% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 111.3% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 879 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the period.

NASDAQ TLT traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $152.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,299,269. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $133.19 and a 1-year high of $159.39. The company’s 50-day moving average is $146.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.93.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This represents a $2.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%.

iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

