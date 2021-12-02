iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.09 Per Share

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.088 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

IEF stock opened at $115.93 on Thursday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $112.78 and a 52-week high of $120.27. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $114.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.73.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

