iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.09

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.088 per share by the exchange traded fund on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st. This is a positive change from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08.

NASDAQ:IEF opened at $115.93 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $114.76 and its 200-day moving average is $115.73. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.78 and a 12 month high of $120.27.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 73,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $8,999,000. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 0.6% of OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

