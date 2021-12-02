iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) Sees Large Volume Increase

iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF (NYSEARCA:AOA) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 5,597 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 62,826 shares.The stock last traded at $71.45 and had previously closed at $71.84.

The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $71.23.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 15.6% during the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 319 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,497,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 351,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,554,000 after purchasing an additional 7,200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core Aggressive Allocation ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $234,000.

iShares Aggressive Allocation ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Aggressive Allocation Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Target Risk Aggressive Index (the Aggressive Allocation Index). The Aggressive Allocation Index seeks to measure the performance of an asset allocation strategy targeted to an aggressive risk profile.

