iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) Stake Lifted by Professional Financial Advisors LLC

Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO) by 5.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,815 shares during the quarter. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF comprises about 3.5% of Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $6,104,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DGRO. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,966,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,715,000 after purchasing an additional 881,453 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,945,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $752,674,000 after purchasing an additional 174,178 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,160,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $461,322,000 after purchasing an additional 65,778 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,720,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,159,000 after purchasing an additional 57,968 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,376,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,128,000 after acquiring an additional 489,865 shares during the period.

Shares of DGRO opened at $52.15 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $52.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.82. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $43.44 and a one year high of $54.48.

