iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) Position Trimmed by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:IUSB) by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 65,952 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,079 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF were worth $3,511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 6,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 135,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after buying an additional 24,312 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,418,000. Summit X LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 93,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,982,000 after purchasing an additional 4,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF by 129.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 97,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 54,852 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IUSB traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,651,484. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $53.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.39. iShares Core Total USD Bond Market ETF has a 52 week low of $52.48 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.067 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

