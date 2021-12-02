iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) is Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s 2nd Largest Position

Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,748,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204,364 shares during the quarter. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises about 21.5% of Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Milliman Financial Risk Management LLC owned approximately 2.03% of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $1,808,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 68,488,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,866,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,414,887 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 52,288,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,030,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,968 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,507,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,095,050,000 after buying an additional 1,606,510 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,539,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,406,746,000 after buying an additional 3,646,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,725,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,698,246,000 after buying an additional 112,473 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.09 on Thursday, hitting $114.54. 168,111 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,882,720. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.50 and its 200 day moving average is $115.18. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $113.20 and a 52-week high of $118.24.

