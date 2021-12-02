iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) Stake Reduced by Brouwer & Janachowski LLC

Brouwer & Janachowski LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,560 shares of the company’s stock after selling 522 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF comprises approximately 0.2% of Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Brouwer & Janachowski LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $1,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ballew Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 117,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,814,000 after buying an additional 773 shares during the last quarter. Fundamentun LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter worth $289,000. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 38.3% in the third quarter. Monumental Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $682,000 after purchasing an additional 2,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 5.7% in the third quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 6,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $74.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,075,032 shares. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.88. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12 month low of $64.68 and a 12 month high of $76.51.

