iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) Short Interest Update

iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SUSC) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,000 shares, a decrease of 31.5% from the October 31st total of 51,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 138,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 64.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodwin Investment Advisory now owns 1,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors raised its position in iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF by 18.0% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 3,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 464 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SUSC opened at $27.39 on Thursday. iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $26.59 and a 12-month high of $28.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.58.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be issued a $0.101 dividend. This is a boost from iShares ESG USD Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

