iShares GNMA Bond ETF (GNMA) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 1st

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:GNMA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.90. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.03 and a 12-month high of $51.05.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.96% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

