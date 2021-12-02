iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.01

iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, November 30th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, December 2nd will be given a dividend of 0.006 per share on Tuesday, December 7th. This represents a $0.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 1st.

GNMA opened at $49.75 on Thursday. iShares GNMA Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $49.03 and a twelve month high of $51.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $49.90.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in iShares GNMA Bond ETF stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares GNMA Bond ETF (NASDAQ:GNMA) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92,644 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,671 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.96% of iShares GNMA Bond ETF worth $4,631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Receive News & Ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares GNMA Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.