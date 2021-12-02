iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) Stock Price Down 0.1%

iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) shares were down 0.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.55 and last traded at $24.56. Approximately 8,445 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 15% from the average daily volume of 7,316 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.58.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.85.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF stock. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:IBHG) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 43,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,091,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC owned about 8.74% of iShares iBonds 2027 Term High Yield and Income ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

