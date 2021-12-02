iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. cut its holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB) by 6.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,335 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF were worth $8,260,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.4% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 13,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,279,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 0.6% in the second quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,748,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. 55I LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. 55I LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its position in iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF alerts:

IBB opened at $150.74 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $161.92. iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $177.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.124 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. This is an increase from iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 24th.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Company Profile

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

See Also: FinTech

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.