iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by UMB Bank N A MO

UMB Bank N A MO reduced its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the quarter. UMB Bank N A MO’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $2,390,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWO. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $70,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 90.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 16,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,920,000 after buying an additional 7,787 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,653 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $1,298,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,793,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period.

Shares of IWO stock opened at $284.36 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $305.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $302.52. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $259.93 and a twelve month high of $339.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

