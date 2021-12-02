iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Stock Holdings Increased by Sanchez Wealth Management Group

Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 0.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,242 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 8.0% of Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Sanchez Wealth Management Group’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $17,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IVV. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 55,689.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,925,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,660,000 after buying an additional 23,882,446 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2,610.4% during the second quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 3,244,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,394,738,000 after buying an additional 3,124,559 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 224.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,412,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,897,172,000 after purchasing an additional 3,054,250 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 231.6% in the second quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,625,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,531,786 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4,954.1% in the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,011,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971,255 shares in the last quarter.

IVV traded up $1.53 on Thursday, reaching $453.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 445,197 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,312,173. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $455.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $442.73. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $363.38 and a fifty-two week high of $475.50.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

